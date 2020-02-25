BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Mariana Čengel Solčanská is finishing preproduction on the fairytale The Enchanted Cave / Zakliata jaskyňa. Shooting of the Slovak/Czech/Slovenian coproduction is planned for the summer of 2020.
The story is set in a mining region of the Slovak mountains. The kingdom lives and profits from a salt cave, but since one of the two salt-daughters has disappeared, a giant wolf has been guarding the entrance. People suffer from lack of salt. Brave but quarrelsome brothers - princes - are sent to kill the monster and earn the royal throne for the poor father.
„Twenty of the shooting days are planned for the summer of 2020, another five days are scheduled for the autumn and the last five days are planned for the beginning of the year 2021. Locally we want to shoot the atmosphere of nature in Slovakia, mostly in the High Tatras and in Slovenia in the area of Skocjanske jame,“ Peter Poch from ATTACK FILM told FNE.
The Enchanted Cave is a coproduction between Slovakia´s ATTACK FILM, Czech FLAMESITE and Slovenian STUDIO SIPOSH. The film is coproduced by RTVS and FTV PRIMA.
The cinema release is planned for the spring of 2021 and the television premiere is set for Christmas 2021.
Production information:
Producers:
ATTACK FILM (Slovakia)
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
FLAMESITE (Czech Republic)
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
STUDIO SIPOSH (Slovenia)
Coproducers:
RTVS
FTV PRIMA
Credits:
Director: Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Scriptwriter: Mariana Čengel Solčanská
DoP: Ivan Finta
Editor: Ondrej Azor
Sound: Ján Grečnár
Set Design: Milan Býček
Costumes: Valéria Ducko Kelecsényi
Make-up artist: Zuzana Peschlová
Cast: Marek Igonda, Daniel Heriban, Michaela Drotárová