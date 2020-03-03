BRATISLAVA: The political thriller Amnesty / Amnestie by Jonáš Karásek leads the 10th Sun in a Net awards nominations with 12 nods, followed by Marko Škop´s Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo with 11 nods. The awards organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy will be announced on 17 April 2020.
The films are competing in 16 categories. The selection list included 24 feature, animation and documentary films released in 2019.
The awards ceremony will take place at the The Old Market Hall in Bratislava and it will be broadcast on RTVS.
The Sun in a Net Awards are co-organised by RTVS and the Slovak Film Institute, with the support of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Film:
Amnesty / Amnestie (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jonáš Karásek
Produced by AZYL Production
Coproduced by the HomeMedia Production, RTVS, Endorfilm, the Czech Television
Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marko Škop
Produced by Artileria , Negativ
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Radio and TV, the Czech TV and Eurimages
Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned! (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Juraj Šlauka
Produced by Punckchart films
Coproduced by i/o post, FTF VŠMU, Filmpark production, Admiral Films and kaleidoscope
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund
Best Documentary:
The Good Death / Dobrá smrť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Austria)
Directed by Tomáš Krupa
Produced by HAILSTONE
Coproduced by MasterFilm, ARTE G.E.I.E., Golden Girls Film, First Hand Films, RTVS, the Czech Television
Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic
The Lonely Runners: Moving On! / Osamelí bežci: Ideme ďalej! (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Repka
Produced by Punckchart films
Coproduced by RTVS and the Slovak Film Institute
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic
Never Happened / Skutok sa stal (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Barbora Berezňáková
Produced by LEON Productions
Coproduced by Frame Films and RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Bratislava self – governing region, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and the Czech Film Fund
Best Animated Film:
The Tots / Drobci (epizóda Poklad) (Slovakia)
Directed by Vanda Raýmanová
SH_T HAPPENS (Slovakia)
Directed by Michaela Mihályiová, David Štumpf
Šarkan (Czech Republic, Slovakia Poland)
Directed by Martin Smatana
Best Director:
Jonáš Karásek for Amnesty / Amnestie
Marko Škop for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Juraj Šlauka for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!
Best Script:
Jakub Medvecký, Teodor Kuhn for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Teodor Kuhn
Produced by nutprodukcia
Coproduced by Madness Productions, RTVS and nutprodukce in cooperation with Home Media Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Literary Fund and the Czech Film Fund and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic
Marko Škop for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Juraj Šlauka for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!
Best Cinematography:
Denisa Buranová for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Tomáš Juríček for Amnesty / Amnestie
Ján Meliš for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Best Editing:
Matej Beneš for Amnesty / Amnestie
František Krähenbiel for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Marek Kráľovský for The Rift / Trhlina (Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Produced by D.N.A. Production
Coproduced by TV JOJ
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Sound:
Jan Čeněk for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Viktor Krivosudský for Amnesty / Amnestie
Tobiáš Potočný for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Best Original Music:
David Kollar for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!
Michal Novinski for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Matúš Široký, Jozef Lupták for Amnesty / Amnestie
Best Art Direction:
Pavol Andraško for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Tomáš Berka, Karol Filo, Václav Vohlídal for Amnesty / Amnestie
Juraj Fábry for Little Kingdom / Malá ríša (Slovakia, Iceland)
Directed by Peter Magát
Produced by FilmFrame
Coproduced by Loki Film production, BLUE FACES
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Costumes:
Marek Cpin for Watchmaker's Apprentice / Hodinárov učeň (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jitka Rudolfová
Produced by Evolution Films
Coproduced by PubRes, the Czech Television and RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund
Erik Ivančík for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!
Zuzana Krejzková for Amnesty / Amnestie
Best Make-up:
Zuzana Paulini for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Helena Steidlová for Watchmaker's Apprentice / Hodinárov učeň
Andrea Štrbová for Amnesty / Amnestie
Best Leading Actress:
Natália Germáni for Amnesty / Amnestie
Zuzana Konečná for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Ela Lehotská for By a Sharp Knife/ Ostrým nožom
Best Supporting Actress:
Judit Bárdos for The Impossible Voyage / Cesta do nemožna (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Noro Držiak
Produced by MEDIA FILM, KABOS Film & Media
Coproduced by RTVS, TOBOGANG and Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and Creative Europe - MEDIA
Anna Geislerová for Amnesty / Amnestie
Táňa Radeva for By a Sharp Knife/ Ostrým nožom
Best Leading Actor:
Pavol Kovačovský for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!
Roman Luknár for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Milan Ondrík for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Best Supporting Actor:
František Beleš for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Dávid Hartl for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Gregor Hološka for Amnesty / Amnestie