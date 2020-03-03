Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope Febio 460x100 px

Amnesty Leads 2020 Sun in a Net Awards Nominations

2020-03-03
Amnesty by Jonáš Karásek Amnesty by Jonáš Karásek

BRATISLAVA: The political thriller Amnesty / Amnestie by Jonáš Karásek leads the 10th Sun in a Net awards nominations with 12 nods, followed by Marko Škop´s Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo with 11 nods. The awards organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy will be announced on 17 April 2020.

The films are competing in 16 categories. The selection list included 24 feature, animation and documentary films released in 2019.

The awards ceremony will take place at the The Old Market Hall in Bratislava and it will be broadcast on RTVS.

The Sun in a Net Awards are co-organised by RTVS and the Slovak Film Institute, with the support of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film: 

Amnesty / Amnestie (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jonáš Karásek
Amnesty by Jonáš KarásekProduced by AZYL Production
Coproduced by the HomeMedia Production, RTVS, Endorfilm, the Czech Television
Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic  and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marko Škop
Produced by Artileria Negativ
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Radio and TV, the Czech TV and Eurimages

Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned! (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Juraj Šlauka
Produced by Punckchart films
Coproduced by i/o post, FTF VŠMU, Filmpark production, Admiral Films and kaleidoscope
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund

Best Documentary:

The Good Death / Dobrá smrť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Austria)
Directed by Tomáš Krupa
Produced by HAILSTONE
Coproduced by MasterFilm, ARTE G.E.I.E., Golden Girls Film, First Hand Films, RTVS,  the Czech Television
Supported by Slovak Audiovisual FundCzech Film Fund and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

The Lonely Runners: Moving On! / Osamelí bežci: Ideme ďalej! (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Repka
Produced by Punckchart films
Coproduced by RTVS and the Slovak Film Institute
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

Never Happened / Skutok sa stal (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Barbora Berezňáková
Produced by LEON Productions
Coproduced by Frame Films and RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Bratislava self – governing region, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and the Czech Film Fund

Best Animated Film:

The Tots / Drobci (epizóda Poklad) (Slovakia)
Directed by Vanda Raýmanová

SH_T HAPPENS (Slovakia)
Directed by Michaela Mihályiová, David Štumpf

Šarkan (Czech Republic, Slovakia Poland)
Directed by Martin Smatana

Best Director:

Jonáš Karásek for Amnesty / Amnestie
Marko Škop for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Juraj Šlauka for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!

Best Script:


Jakub Medvecký, Teodor Kuhn for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Teodor Kuhn
Produced by nutprodukcia
Coproduced by Madness Productions, RTVS and nutprodukce in cooperation with Home Media Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Literary Fund and the Czech Film Fund and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

Marko Škop for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Juraj Šlauka for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!

Best Cinematography:

Denisa Buranová for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Tomáš Juríček for Amnesty / Amnestie
Ján Meliš for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Best Editing:

Matej Beneš for Amnesty / Amnestie
František Krähenbiel for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Marek Kráľovský for The Rift / Trhlina (Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Produced by D.N.A. Production 
Coproduced by TV JOJ 
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Sound:

Jan Čeněk for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Viktor Krivosudský for Amnesty / Amnestie
Tobiáš Potočný for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom

Best Original Music:


David Kollar for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!
Michal Novinski for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Matúš Široký, Jozef Lupták for Amnesty / Amnestie

Best Art Direction:

Pavol Andraško for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Tomáš Berka, Karol Filo, Václav Vohlídal for Amnesty / Amnestie

Juraj Fábry for Little Kingdom / Malá ríša (Slovakia, Iceland)
Directed by Peter Magát
Produced by FilmFrame
Coproduced by Loki Film production, BLUE FACES
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Costumes:

Marek Cpin for Watchmaker's Apprentice / Hodinárov učeň (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jitka Rudolfová
Produced by Evolution Films
Coproduced by PubRes, the Czech Television and RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund

Erik Ivančík for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!
Zuzana Krejzková for Amnesty / Amnestie

Best Make-up:

Zuzana Paulini for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Helena Steidlová for Watchmaker's Apprentice / Hodinárov učeň
Andrea Štrbová for Amnesty / Amnestie

Best Leading Actress:

Natália Germáni for Amnesty / Amnestie
Zuzana Konečná for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Ela Lehotská for By a Sharp Knife/ Ostrým nožom

Best Supporting Actress:

Judit Bárdos for The Impossible Voyage / Cesta do nemožna (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Noro Držiak
Produced by MEDIA FILM, KABOS Film & Media
Coproduced by RTVS, TOBOGANG and Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and Creative Europe - MEDIA

Anna Geislerová for Amnesty / Amnestie
Táňa Radeva for By a Sharp Knife/ Ostrým nožom

Best Leading Actor:

Pavol Kovačovský for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned!
Roman Luknár for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Milan Ondrík for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Best Supporting Actor:

František Beleš for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Dávid Hartl for By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom
Gregor Hološka for Amnesty / Amnestie

