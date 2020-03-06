Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope Febio 460x100 px

Visegrad Film Forum 2020 Ready to Kick Off Featured

2020-03-06

BRATISLAVA: Students from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Armenia and Morocco will take part in the 9th edition of the Visegrad Film Forum, which will be held at the Film and TV Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava from 10 to 14 March 2020.

The Visegrad Film Forum will offer a rich five-day-long programme, consisting of lectures and screenings accompanied by discussions with renowned guests, as well as screenings of student projects from partner film schools.

The list of guests includes director Gosta-Gavras, sound editor Eddy Joseph, producer Jim Stark, costume designer Debra McGuire, editor Molly Malene Stensgaard and cinematographer Pawel Edelman.

