BRATISLAVA: The Visegrad Film Forum, due to take place 10-14 March 2020 at the Film and TV Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava, has been cancelled by the organisers due to concerns over the Corona virus outbreak.
While the number of cases of COVID-19 in Slovakia is still relatively small with only five confirmed cases of the virus so far, the organisers said in a statement that since the event gathers participants from 10 countries they believed it was safer to cancel the event than to take any risk. Visegrad Film Forum's co-event Febiofest Bratislava was postponed due to Coronavirus.
The organisers of the Visegrad Film Forum say that they don’t know at this point if the 2020 edition will be cancelled or only postponed.
