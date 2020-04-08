BRATISLAVA: Slovakia’s International Animation Festival Fest Anca 2020 is one of the latest batch of festivals to announce changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The festival, which is held in the northwestern Slovakia's city of Zilina, was originally scheduled to take place 2 – 5 July 2020. The festival is now postponed until 27 – 30 August. It is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and features an international competition of short animation films.
The organisers said in a statement: “We acknowledge the gravity of the current situation and pay close attention to the latest reports, which indicate that most probably, we would not be able to properly organise in July 2020 all of the elements that are crucial to every Fest Anča – such as the presence of special programme guests and foreign animators whose films made it into the official festival selection – or any other guests, probably. We could not even guarantee that you – our visitors could come and participate.”