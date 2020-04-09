KOŠICE: The 28th edition of the Art Film Fest, which was scheduled to take place 19–27 June 2020 in Košice, has been postponed.
„In cooperation with our partners in Košice, we are currently seeking a suitable alternative date for the festival. Rest assured, as soon as we find such a date and the situation has stabilised, we will inform you via announcements on our website and social media accounts“ said the festival's organisers in a statement.
Art Film Fest has been held in the Slovak Republic since 1993, first in Trenčianske Teplice and later expanding to Trenčín. The festival relocated to Košice in 2016. The competition is primarily oriented towards filmmakers early in their careers. Only a director’s debut, second or third film may be submitted.