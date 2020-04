BRATISLAVA: The Slovak art house cinema Kino Lumiére began online screenings on 18 April 2020 with its initial film offered free of charge.

The films are available only for Slovak viewers, with a 2.50 EUR ticket price. The initial programming is limited to only a few films per week, and only one each evening, beginning at a set time, unlike video on demand.

Kino Lumiére is run by the Slovak Film Institute.