MIDPOINT Intensive SK Announces Project Selection

BRATISLAVA: Four new projects have been selected for the 9th edition of MIDPOINT Intensive Sk, which will take place online from 18 to 21 May 2020. The rescheduled module for Slovak filmmakers is organised in collaboration with the CHARACTER – Film Development Association and the Slovak Film Institute . MIDPOINT is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund .

In addition, two projects from the last edition have been selected for follow-up workshops.

Scriptwriter, director, script consultant and editor Ivo Trajkov will be the tutor for the session. The core focus of the workshop will be set on the development of the script and the creative collaboration within the teams.

The four new Slovak projects are:

Cult / Kult

Director/Producer: Marek Kacer

Writer: Petra Straciakova

Produced by CineVision, PrimeTime PRODUCTION

Loan

Writer: Petra Brstiakova

Producer: Simona Mocikova

Produced by Bright Sight Pictures

Love in the Capital of Nowhere / Rado a Dora

Director/Writer: Barbora Bereznakova

Producer: Eva Pavlovicova

Produced by LEON Productions

The Castle / Zamok

Writer: Diana Starinkska Kacerova

Producer: Tibor Buza

Produced by B PRODUCTION, RTVS, BFILM

The two projects selected for follow-up consultations are:

The Spacehead / Hlavička (Slovakia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovenia)

Co-director/Producer: Marina Andree Skop

Co-director/Producer: Vanda Raymanova

Writer: Juraj Rayman

Produced by objectif, Studio Dim, Senca Studio

Crunk / Rauš (Slovakia)

Director/Writer: Igor Vodraska

Producer: Lukas Teren

Produced by Terenproduction



MIDPOINT Intensive SK is realised with the support of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic and Czech Film Fund. It runs in partnership with the CHARACTER – Film Development Association and the Slovak Film Institute. MIDPOINT Institute operates under the auspices of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.