MIDPOINT Intensive SK Announces Project Selection

In addition, two projects from the last edition have been selected for follow-up workshops.
Scriptwriter, director, script consultant and editor Ivo Trajkov will be the tutor for the session. The core focus of the workshop will be set on the development of the script and the creative collaboration within the teams.
The four new Slovak projects are:
Cult / Kult
Director/Producer: Marek Kacer
Writer: Petra Straciakova
Produced by CineVision, PrimeTime PRODUCTION
Loan
Writer: Petra Brstiakova
Producer: Simona Mocikova
Produced by Bright Sight Pictures
Love in the Capital of Nowhere / Rado a Dora
Director/Writer: Barbora Bereznakova
Producer: Eva Pavlovicova
Produced by LEON Productions
The Castle / Zamok
Writer: Diana Starinkska Kacerova
Producer: Tibor Buza
Produced by B PRODUCTION, RTVS, BFILM
The two projects selected for follow-up consultations are:
The Spacehead / Hlavička (Slovakia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovenia)
Co-director/Producer: Marina Andree Skop
Co-director/Producer: Vanda Raymanova
Writer: Juraj Rayman
Produced by objectif, Studio Dim, Senca Studio
Crunk / Rauš (Slovakia)
Director/Writer: Igor Vodraska
Producer: Lukas Teren
Produced by Terenproduction
MIDPOINT Intensive SK is realised with the support of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic and Czech Film Fund. It runs in partnership with the CHARACTER – Film Development Association and the Slovak Film Institute. MIDPOINT Institute operates under the auspices of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.