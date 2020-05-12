SAPA Offers Financial Support for Slovak Filmmakers During Crisis

The decision to provide financial support to producers and filmmakers was made based on the results of an operational survey on the current situation, carried out by the Slovak Audiovisual Producers Association. The SAPA Committee decided to aid filmmakers who have found themselves in financial or existential problems due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The support is primarily intended for members of the SAPA but will also be available for independent producers whose audiovisual works have been distributed at a professional level (cinemas, TV, DVD, Blu-ray) since January 2017.

Out of the total, 110,000 EUR will be distributed in the form of targeted automatic support and the other 40,000 EUR will be distributed selectively in the form of one-off aid from SAPA‘s funds.

More detailed information and the application form are available on the website of SAPA.