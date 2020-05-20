Slovakia Restarts Production and Reopens Cinemas

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia will reopen cinemas and theatres on 20 May 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions are being significantly relaxed due to the continuing favourable data on the epidemic.

As of 11 May, an exemption was granted for actors and artists, and production of TV shows has slowly restarted, with producers complying with a list of restrictions. In addition, Slovakia is reopening borders with Austria and the Czech Republic, both of which have reduced their rates of infections.

Operators of cinemas and theatres will have to limit the sale of tickets or seats so that two-meter distances of seated spectators are observed. A two-seater or two side-by-side seats can only be sold on request to family members or partners. The sale and consumption of food and drink is prohibited. The maximum number of visitors is limited to 100. Visitors are required to wear a mask.

The recommendations are based on material prepared by the European Institute for the Safety of Film Industry, z.ú. on the basis of expert consultations. The Association of Audiovisual Producers has also committed itself to complying with them, and their implementation is also recommended by the European Film Commissions Network.

The national broadcaster RTVS was the first to announce the resumption of production and plans to resume the recording of its entertainment programmes from June, among other activities.