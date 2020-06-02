Pluto Film Acquires Slovak/German Summer Rebels

“Prior to the Slovak premiere, which was originally scheduled for June 2020, we had a confirmed world premiere at the largest Scandinavian children's film festival BUFF in Malmö and participation in the main competition at six other world film festivals, including Kristiansand (Norway), Goldener Spatz (Germany) and Giffoni (Italy). Most of these festivals will take place on alternate autumn dates. Summer festival premieres of our film will be announced soon. In the meantime, we are receiving confirmations of selection from other world festivals. The new date of the Slovak premiere is still under discussion,” producer Katarína Krnáčová from Silverart told FNE.
The film tells the story of a young boy Jonas, who wants to visit his cool grandpa for a summer of fun on the river. But his mom has other plans. Undeterred, Jonas takes off on an adventure of his own in this luminous and lighthearted tale of rebellion, friendship, catastrophe and ultimately redemption.
Summer Rebels is produced by Slovakia’s Silverart and Germany‘s Projector23, in coproduction with RTVS. The film is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Board of Trustees for Young German Film, Creative Europe-MEDIA, BKM and DFFF.
Production information:
Producers:
Silverart (Slovakia)
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Projector23 (Germany)
Coproducer:
RTVS (Slovakia)
Credits:
Director: Martina Saková
Screenplay: Martina Saková, Silke Schulz
DOP: Jieun Yi
Edit: Martin Herold
Music: Paul Eisenach
Set Design: Miriam Struhárová, Marcus Göppner
Costumes: Miriam Struhárová
Sound: Alexander Bori, Ján Krnáč
Cast: Pavel Nový, Eliáš Vyskočil, Szidi Tobias, Liana Pavlíková, Kaya Marie Möller, Jana Oľhová