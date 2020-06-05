PRODUCTION: Václav Kadrnka Starts Postproduction of Czech/Slovak Saving One Who Was Dead

BRATISLAVA: Václav Kadrnka is moving into postproduction with the Czech/Slovak coproduction Saving One Who Was Dead / Správa o záchrane mŕtveho. The film received a grant from Eurimages in its latest allocation of funding.

The film started shooting just before the COVID-19 crisis paralysed film production.

„We originally had 36 days scheduled, but due to the pandemic, we had to stop filming after the first 10 days and reconsider our plans. The biggest problem was to get the Slovak actress and Slovak crew to the Czech Republic, but after the measures were relaxed, we managed to do that. I think we were the first crew to start filming here. We followed very strict safety rules and took extreme care of the health of everyone on the set,“ Slovak producer Katarína Krnáčová from Silverart told FNE.

Saving One Who Was Dead tells the story of a family left in a terminal life situation after the father falls into a coma. The mother and son silently concentrate all their powers. They meekly accept the diagnosis but resist the verdict. Yet they reject an open conflict because the life thread is so taut that conflict could inadvertently break it.

The film is produced by Václav Kadrnka´s Czech company Sirius Films in coproduction with the Slovak company Silverart and the Czech Television. The expected budget is 1,075,052 EUR and the film received support from the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Eurimages.

It is planned that the postproduction will be completed by the end of 2020 and the release is expected in 2021.

Production information:

Producer:

Sirius Films (Czech Republic)

Coproducer:

Silverart (Slovakia)

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Václav Kadrnka

Screenplay: Václav Kadrnka, Marek Šindelka

DOP: Raphaël O´Byrne

Cast: Zuzana Mauréry, Vojtěch Dyk, Petr Salavec