PRODUCTION: Slovak/Czech Fairytale Goes Into Production

BRATISLAVA: The fairytale The World of Water / O liečivej vode directed by Ján Sebechlebský is one of the first films to be shot in Slovakia after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The Slovak/Czech coproduction is planned to be released on RTVS on Christmas Eve 2020.

The 25 days of shooting will be divided into two phases. The first phase will start in the second half of July and the second part is planned for September 2020 in Slovak locations (Bojnice Castle, Smolenice Castle, Červený kameň Castle and Tomášikovo).

“The World of Water will be filmed in a special studio. With the help of stage and camera tricks, supplemented by VFX effects, a fantasy world of aquatic creatures and an earthly kingdom will be created,” PR manager Jana Motyčková from TRIGON PRODUCTION told FNE.

The fairy tale tells the story of two worlds: the human world and the water world. The king of the human world, Dobroslav, is a widower who takes care of his sick daughter Hanka. The water world is not visible to human eyes. The queen of springs protects the secrets of this kingdom. One day she takes pity on the sick Princess Hanka and gives the mortals healing water, with the promise that they will never abuse it.

The World of Water / O liečivej vode is produced by RTVS, Patrik Pašš´s TRIGON PRODUCTION, and the Czech Television. The producers have covered 90% of the estimated budget of 1.3 m EUR, but due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic they expect the budget to increase. The film is supported by RTVS, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Television.

The release is planned for 24 December 2020 on Slovak RTVS and 25 December on Czech Television.

Production information:

Producers :

RTVS (Slovakia)

TRIGON PRODUCTION (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Ján Sebechlebský

Story: Katarína Moláková, Juraj Raýman

Scriptwriter: Michal Pusztay, Katarína Moláková

DoP: Tomáš Juríček

Set Design: Tomáš Berka

Costumes: Ján Kocman

Cast: Darija Pavlovičová, Jakub Spišák, Marián Mitaš, Attila Mokos, Zuzana Kanócz, Juraj Hrčka, Linda Rybová, Marián Labuda ml., Juraj Kemka, Petr Vaněk, Rebeka Poláková, Michal Režný, etc.