01-07-2020

FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Peter Nagel Director Art Film Fest Slovakia

Written by

Peter shares with us the reasons why the Art Film Fest Košice team decided to postpone the festival until next year. While the festival will not take place this year he expects that the chance to see films produced over two years, especially Slovak films, will make 2021 a very attractive year for festival goers. The 28th Art Film Fest Košice will take place 18-26 June 2021.

Peter Nagel, Director of Art Film Fest SlovakiaTo listen to the podcast click HERE.

Published in Slovakia

Latest from FNE Staff

More in this category: « PRODUCTION: Slovak/Czech Fairytale Goes Into Production