FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Peter Nagel Director Art Film Fest Slovakia

01-07-2020
FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Peter Nagel Director Art Film Fest SlovakiaWritten by FNE Staff
Peter shares with us the reasons why the Art Film Fest Košice team decided to postpone the festival until next year. While the festival will not take place this year he expects that the chance to see films produced over two years, especially Slovak films, will make 2021 a very attractive year for festival goers. The 28th Art Film Fest Košice will take place 18-26 June 2021.
Published in Slovakia