PRODUCTION: Hungarian/Slovak Coproduction Wild Roots Wins First Cut+ Prize

The debut director said that the film, about a father-daughter relationship, was inspired by her own childhood relationship with her father. The main characters are a problematic ex-con and his equally uncontrollable daughter who follows him in his job as a nightclub bouncer, as they struggle to re-connect. The director cast non-pros in many of the roles, including the enigmatic ex-addict who plays the father.
The 98-minute film, which has a budget of under 400,000 EUR, expects to have post-production completed by the end of August 2020. The release is scheduled for the end of February 2021. The producers are near to closing a deal with a sales agent, and are looking for additional funding and festival slots.
Production Information:
Produced by Proton Cinema (Hungary)
Coproduced by MPhilms (Slovakia)
Credits:
Director: Hajni Kis
Writers: Fanni Szanto, Hajni Kis
Producers: Julia Berkes, Balazs Zachar
DoP: Akos Nyoszoli
Music: Oleg Borsos
Cast: Gusztáv Dietz, Zorka Horváth, Éva Füsti Molnár