PRODUCTION: Hungarian/Slovak Coproduction Wild Roots Wins First Cut+ Prize

BRATISLAVA: MPhilms is coproducing the Hungarian/Slovak debut film Wild Roots by Hajni Kis. The film, which is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund , won the 10,000 EUR TRT Works in Progress Award at the online edition of First Cut+ Eastern Promises on 9 July 2020.

The debut director said that the film, about a father-daughter relationship, was inspired by her own childhood relationship with her father. The main characters are a problematic ex-con and his equally uncontrollable daughter who follows him in his job as a nightclub bouncer, as they struggle to re-connect. The director cast non-pros in many of the roles, including the enigmatic ex-addict who plays the father.

The 98-minute film, which has a budget of under 400,000 EUR, expects to have post-production completed by the end of August 2020. The release is scheduled for the end of February 2021. The producers are near to closing a deal with a sales agent, and are looking for additional funding and festival slots.

Production Information:

Produced by Proton Cinema (Hungary)

Coproduced by MPhilms (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Hajni Kis

Writers: Fanni Szanto, Hajni Kis

Producers: Julia Berkes, Balazs Zachar

DoP: Akos Nyoszoli

Music: Oleg Borsos

Cast: Gusztáv Dietz, Zorka Horváth, Éva Füsti Molnár