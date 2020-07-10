10-07-2020

PRODUCTION: Hungarian/Slovak Coproduction Wild Roots Wins First Cut+ Prize

BRATISLAVA: MPhilms is coproducing the Hungarian/Slovak debut film Wild Roots by Hajni Kis. The film, which is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, won the 10,000 EUR TRT Works in Progress Award at the online edition of First Cut+ Eastern Promises on 9 July 2020.

The debut director said that the film, about a father-daughter relationship, was inspired by her own childhood relationship with her father. The main characters are a problematic ex-con and his equally uncontrollable daughter who follows him in his job as a nightclub bouncer, as they struggle to re-connect. The director cast non-pros in many of the roles, including the enigmatic ex-addict who plays the father.

 The 98-minute film, which has a budget of under 400,000 EUR, expects to have post-production completed by the end of August 2020. The release is scheduled for the end of February 2021. The producers are near to closing a deal with a sales agent, and are looking for additional funding and festival slots.

Production Information:

Produced by Proton Cinema (Hungary)
Coproduced by MPhilms (Slovakia)

Credits:
Director: Hajni Kis
Writers: Fanni Szanto, Hajni Kis
Producers: Julia Berkes, Balazs Zachar
DoP: Akos Nyoszoli
Music: Oleg Borsos
Cast: Gusztáv Dietz, Zorka Horváth, Éva Füsti Molnár

