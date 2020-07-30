FESTIVALS: Record Submissions for 13th Fest Anča International Animation Festival

ZILINA: A total of 1,650 films from 65 countries have been submitted for the competitive sections of the 13 th edition of the Fest Anča International Animation Festival , set to take place in Žilina from 27 to 30 August 2020 and the best 250 titles have been selected for the programme. The theme of this edition is The Day After.

The 13th edition of Fest Anča International Animation Festival will showcase the best Slovak and international animation. The Day After dominates this year’s programme selection, with six sections about the main festival theme curated by the Czech film theorist Eliška Děcká.

This year the festival will focus on the Slovak production, welcoming one main guest - Ové Pictures, which will showcase its 10 years of work.

The festival will also host two special collaborations– the European platform A.L.I.C.E. (Animation League for Increased Cooperation in Europe) which, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, aims to develop and support animation, and the Polish O!PLA Animation Festival, which will present the winners of its 8th year to the Slovak viewers.

Films competing for Anča Award + Anča Student Award:

Sh_T Happens (Czech Republic)

Directed by Michaela Mihalyi, David Štumpf

Zorg II (Estonia)

Directed by Auden Lincoln-Vogel

Castle (Japan)

Directed by Ryotaro Miyajima

Winter in the Rainforest (Estonia)

Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

The Little Soul (Poland)

Directed by Barbara Rupik

Freeze Frame (Belgium)

Directed by Soetkin Verstegen

Edokko Bar Training (Japan)

Directed by Mikio Saito

Wood Child & Hidden Forest Mother (UK)

Directed by Stephen Irwin

Why Slugs Have No Legs (Switzerland)

Directed by Aline Höchli

Hedge (USA)

Directed by Amanda Bonaiuto

Average Happiness (Switzerland)

Directed by Maja Gehrig

Parasite (USA)

Directed by Yajun Shi

What I Saw on Holiday: Budapest 2017 (Czech Republic)

Directed by Matouš Valchář

Portrait of Suzanne (Poland)

Directed by Izabela Plucinska

Egg (France)

Directed by Martina Scarpelli

Trauma Chameleon (USA)

Directed by Gina Kamentsky

Älgen (Sweden)

Directed by Erik Svetoft

Serial Parallels (Hong Kong)

Directed by Max Hattler

Cosmonaut (Estonia)

Directed by Kaspar Jancis

Any Instant Whatever (UK)

Directed by Michelle Brand

My Galactic Twin Galaction (Russia)

Directed by Sasha Svirsky

Temptation (Russia)

Directed by Ivan Arkhipov

Pile (UK)

Directed by Toby Auberg

Un diable dans la poche (France)

Directed by Antoine Bonnet & Mathilde Loubes

Room with a Sea View (Estonia)

Directed by Leonid Shmelkov

Mekakure (Japan)

Directed by Akifumi Nonaka

Traces (France)

Directed by Sophie Tavert Macian, Hugo Frassetto

Tom Has a Plant (Denmark)

Directed by Thinh Nguyen

I’m Going Out for Cigarettes (France)

Directed by Osman Cerfon

This Is Pig Meat (UK)

Directed by Peter Millard

My Exercise (Japan)

Directed by Atsushi Wada

There Were Four of Us (USA)

Directed by Cassie Shao

Yes-People (Island)

Directed by Gísli Darri Halldórsson

Kids (Switzerland)

Directed by Michael Frei

Untitled (Starry Bodies) (Singapore)

Directed by Ryan Benjamin Lee

Click HERE for the press release.