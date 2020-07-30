FESTIVALS: Record Submissions for 13th Fest Anča International Animation Festival

The 13th edition of Fest Anča International Animation Festival will showcase the best Slovak and international animation. The Day After dominates this year’s programme selection, with six sections about the main festival theme curated by the Czech film theorist Eliška Děcká.
This year the festival will focus on the Slovak production, welcoming one main guest - Ové Pictures, which will showcase its 10 years of work.
The festival will also host two special collaborations– the European platform A.L.I.C.E. (Animation League for Increased Cooperation in Europe) which, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, aims to develop and support animation, and the Polish O!PLA Animation Festival, which will present the winners of its 8th year to the Slovak viewers.
Films competing for Anča Award + Anča Student Award:
Sh_T Happens (Czech Republic)
Directed by Michaela Mihalyi, David Štumpf
Zorg II (Estonia)
Directed by Auden Lincoln-Vogel
Castle (Japan)
Directed by Ryotaro Miyajima
Winter in the Rainforest (Estonia)
Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg
The Little Soul (Poland)
Directed by Barbara Rupik
Freeze Frame (Belgium)
Directed by Soetkin Verstegen
Edokko Bar Training (Japan)
Directed by Mikio Saito
Wood Child & Hidden Forest Mother (UK)
Directed by Stephen Irwin
Why Slugs Have No Legs (Switzerland)
Directed by Aline Höchli
Hedge (USA)
Directed by Amanda Bonaiuto
Average Happiness (Switzerland)
Directed by Maja Gehrig
Parasite (USA)
Directed by Yajun Shi
What I Saw on Holiday: Budapest 2017 (Czech Republic)
Directed by Matouš Valchář
Portrait of Suzanne (Poland)
Directed by Izabela Plucinska
Egg (France)
Directed by Martina Scarpelli
Trauma Chameleon (USA)
Directed by Gina Kamentsky
Älgen (Sweden)
Directed by Erik Svetoft
Serial Parallels (Hong Kong)
Directed by Max Hattler
Cosmonaut (Estonia)
Directed by Kaspar Jancis
Any Instant Whatever (UK)
Directed by Michelle Brand
My Galactic Twin Galaction (Russia)
Directed by Sasha Svirsky
Temptation (Russia)
Directed by Ivan Arkhipov
Pile (UK)
Directed by Toby Auberg
Un diable dans la poche (France)
Directed by Antoine Bonnet & Mathilde Loubes
Room with a Sea View (Estonia)
Directed by Leonid Shmelkov
Mekakure (Japan)
Directed by Akifumi Nonaka
Traces (France)
Directed by Sophie Tavert Macian, Hugo Frassetto
Tom Has a Plant (Denmark)
Directed by Thinh Nguyen
I’m Going Out for Cigarettes (France)
Directed by Osman Cerfon
This Is Pig Meat (UK)
Directed by Peter Millard
My Exercise (Japan)
Directed by Atsushi Wada
There Were Four of Us (USA)
Directed by Cassie Shao
Yes-People (Island)
Directed by Gísli Darri Halldórsson
Kids (Switzerland)
Directed by Michael Frei
Untitled (Starry Bodies) (Singapore)
Directed by Ryan Benjamin Lee
