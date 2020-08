ZILINA: The 13th edition of Fest Anča , one of the few festivals to be held in person at this time, will take place 27 – 30 August 2020. The international festival of animation aimed at adult audiences has selected its full programme of films.

The festival’s main focus is on short films, but it also has a curated selection of feature films, that will include the 1983 Japanese anime film about Hiroshima, Barefoot Gen. The section also includes the 1999 U.S. film Iron Giant, the 2011 film Rango, and the 1989 film by Jan Svankmajer, Alice.

The festival is currently offering pre-sale of festival passes.

