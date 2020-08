BRATISLAVA: Slovak Production designer Valerián Stražovec has died in Canada at 87. He was nominated twice for the Emmys for his work on The Muppets: A Celebration of Thirty Years and Muppets Tonight, receiving an Emmy Award for the latter.

Valerián Stražovec was born in the Slovak town of Zlaté Moravce, then Czechslovakia, where he studied architecture and stage design. He left Czechoslovakia for Canada in 1968.

Stražovec was set designer on The Secret Life of Toys and production designer for The Christmas Toy, A Muppet Family Christmas, The Jim Henson Hour and Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree.

His feature film credits include production designer for The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island.