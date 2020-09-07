PRODUCTION: Juraj Lehotský Starts Production on Applause

The film will have 35 shooting days scheduled from the second half of September through November 2020 on location in Bratislava and Vienna.

Applause tells the story of talented musician Matúš, who left his successfully developing career to take care of his ill adoptive mother. After her death, he’s living with his stepbrother Dávid and together they go through life, each in his own way. While Dávid takes what life gives him, Matúš feels frustrated by his failed ambitions. He observes the life of his brother, which is richer in its simplicity.

„The leading role is played by young Polish actor Bartosz Bielenia, who was awarded with the European Shooting Star award in Berlinale 2020. For this role Bartosz had to learn his parts in Slovak and also to play cello,“ delegate producer Katarína Tomková told FNE.

Applause is planned as a Slovak/Czech/Polish coproduction. The ilm is produced by ARYTMIA s.r.o., which is currently in negotiations with Czech and Polish production companies. The estimated budget is 1.4 m EUR. The film is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and RTVS.

The premiere is expected in 2021.

Production information:

Producers :

ARYTMIA s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

RTVS (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Juraj Lehotský

Editor: Radoslav Dúbravský

Script Editor: Jan Gogola st.

Set Design: Juraj Fábry

DoP: Timotej Križka

Music: Aleš Březina

Cast: Bartosz Bielenia, Vojtěch Zdražil, Judit Bárdos, Sabin Tambrea