Let There Be Light Wins Top Prizes at Slovak Sun in A Net Awards

The highest number of awards, however, went to the political thriller Amnesty / Amnestie by Jonáš Karásek, which received six prizes out of 12 nominations, including best sound, editing and cinematography.
A special award for lifetime achievement and exceptional contribution to Slovak cinematography was presented to the actor, writer and scriptwriter Milan Lasica. The special audience award went to the romantic comedy Loli Paradička directed by Víťo and Richard Staviarsky.
The Sun in a Net Awards are co-organised by RTVS and the Slovak Film Institute, with the support of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
The awards ceremony, which was postponed from April 2020, took place on 9 September 2020 at the The Old Market Hall in Bratislava and was broadcast on RTVS.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marko Škop
Produced by Artileria , Negativ
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Radio and TV, the Czech TV and Eurimages
Best Documentary:
The Good Death / Dobrá smrť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Austria)
Directed by Tomáš Krupa
Produced by HAILSTONE
Coproduced by MasterFilm, ARTE G.E.I.E., Golden Girls Film, First Hand Films, RTVS, the Czech Television
Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic
Best Animated Film:
Šarkan (Czech Republic, Slovakia Poland)
Directed by Martin Smatana
Best Director:
Marko Škop for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Best Script:
Marko Škop for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Best Cinematography:
Tomáš Juríček Amnesty / Amnestie (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jonáš Karásek
Produced by AZYL Production
Coproduced by the HomeMedia Production, RTVS, Endorfilm, the Czech Television
Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Editing:
Matej Beneš for Amnesty / Amnestie
Best Sound:
Viktor Krivosudský Amnesty / Amnestie
Best Original Music:
David Kollar for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned! (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Juraj Šlauka
Produced by Punckchart films
Coproduced by i/o post, FTF VŠMU, Filmpark production, Admiral Films and kaleidoscope
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund
Best Art Direction:
Tomáš Berka, Karol Filo, Václav Vohlídal for Amnesty / Amnestie
Best Costumes:
Marek Cpin for Watchmaker's Apprentice / Hodinárov učeň (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jitka Rudolfová
Produced by Evolution Films
Coproduced by PubRes, the Czech Television and RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund
Best Make-up:
Helena Steidlová for Watchmaker's Apprentice / Hodinárov učeň
Best Leading Actress:
Zuzana Konečná for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Best Supporting Actress:
Anna Geislerová for Amnesty / Amnestie
Best Leading Actor:
Milan Ondrík for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Best Supporting Actor:
Gregor Hološka for Amnesty / Amnestie