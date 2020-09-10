Let There Be Light Wins Top Prizes at Slovak Sun in A Net Awards

Let There Be Light by Marko Skop

BRATISLAVA: The drama Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo was awarded best feature film at the Sun in a Net Awards 2020, organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy . The second feature directed by Marko Škop also received prizes for best director, screenplay, actor and actress in the leading role.

The highest number of awards, however, went to the political thriller Amnesty / Amnestie by Jonáš Karásek, which received six prizes out of 12 nominations, including best sound, editing and cinematography.

A special award for lifetime achievement and exceptional contribution to Slovak cinematography was presented to the actor, writer and scriptwriter Milan Lasica. The special audience award went to the romantic comedy Loli Paradička directed by Víťo and Richard Staviarsky.

The Sun in a Net Awards are co-organised by RTVS and the Slovak Film Institute, with the support of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

The awards ceremony, which was postponed from April 2020, took place on 9 September 2020 at the The Old Market Hall in Bratislava and was broadcast on RTVS.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marko Škop

Produced by Artileria , Negativ

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Radio and TV, the Czech TV and Eurimages

Best Documentary:

The Good Death / Dobrá smrť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Austria)

Directed by Tomáš Krupa

Produced by HAILSTONE

Coproduced by MasterFilm, ARTE G.E.I.E., Golden Girls Film, First Hand Films, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

Best Animated Film:

Šarkan (Czech Republic, Slovakia Poland)

Directed by Martin Smatana

Best Director:

Marko Škop for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Best Script:

Marko Škop for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Best Cinematography:

Tomáš Juríček Amnesty / Amnestie (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jonáš Karásek

Produced by AZYL Production

Coproduced by the HomeMedia Production, RTVS, Endorfilm, the Czech Television

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Editing:

Matej Beneš for Amnesty / Amnestie

Best Sound:

Viktor Krivosudský Amnesty / Amnestie

Best Original Music:

David Kollar for Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned! (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Juraj Šlauka

Produced by Punckchart films

Coproduced by i/o post, FTF VŠMU, Filmpark production, Admiral Films and kaleidoscope

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund

Best Art Direction:

Tomáš Berka, Karol Filo, Václav Vohlídal for Amnesty / Amnestie

Best Costumes:

Marek Cpin for Watchmaker's Apprentice / Hodinárov učeň (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jitka Rudolfová

Produced by Evolution Films

Coproduced by PubRes, the Czech Television and RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund

Best Make-up:

Helena Steidlová for Watchmaker's Apprentice / Hodinárov učeň

Best Leading Actress:

Zuzana Konečná for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Best Supporting Actress:

Anna Geislerová for Amnesty / Amnestie

Best Leading Actor:

Milan Ondrík for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Best Supporting Actor:

Gregor Hološka for Amnesty / Amnestie