FESTIVALS: Beanpole Wins Cinematik Piešťany IFF 2020

The Cinematik.doc award went to the feature debut The Golden Land / Zlatá zem directed by young documentary director Dominik Jursa.
In honour of the director Wojciech Smarzowski, who was awarded with the Respect prize for his contribution to cinema, the festival screened a retrospective of his films, including Clergy, Volhynia and Rose.
The festival screened 87 films during six days, and for many of them it was not only the Slovak but also the international premiere. IFF Cinematik Piešťany ended with the Slovak premiere of the French comedy All Hands on Deck / À l'abordage directed by Guillaume Brac.
Winners:
Meeting Point Europe Competition:
Beanpole / Dylda (Russia)
Directed by Kantemir Balagov
Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:
The Golden Land / Zlatá zem
Directed by Dominik Jursa
Mayor of Piešťany Award:
Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)
Directed by Jaro Vojtek
Audience Award:
Video Kings / Králi videa (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lukáš Bulava
Respect Prize:
Wojciech Smarzowski (Poland)