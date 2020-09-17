FESTIVALS: Beanpole Wins Cinematik Piešťany IFF 2020

PIEŠŤANY: The intimate Russian drama Beanpole / Dylda directed by Kantemir Balagov received the Meeting Point Europe award in the main competition of the 15th IFF Cinematik Piešťany . The festival took place in the spa city of Piešťany from 10 to 15 September 2020.

The Cinematik.doc award went to the feature debut The Golden Land / Zlatá zem directed by young documentary director Dominik Jursa.

In honour of the director Wojciech Smarzowski, who was awarded with the Respect prize for his contribution to cinema, the festival screened a retrospective of his films, including Clergy, Volhynia and Rose.

The festival screened 87 films during six days, and for many of them it was not only the Slovak but also the international premiere. IFF Cinematik Piešťany ended with the Slovak premiere of the French comedy All Hands on Deck / À l'abordage directed by Guillaume Brac.

Winners:

Meeting Point Europe Competition:

Beanpole / Dylda (Russia)

Directed by Kantemir Balagov

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:

The Golden Land / Zlatá zem

Directed by Dominik Jursa

Mayor of Piešťany Award:

Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)

Directed by Jaro Vojtek

Audience Award:

Video Kings / Králi videa (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lukáš Bulava

Respect Prize:

Wojciech Smarzowski (Poland)