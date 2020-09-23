Noro Držiak Wins Top Prize at Slovak IGRIC Awards for The Impossible Voyage

BRATISLAVA: Noro Držiak was awarded the main IGRIC prize for directing The Impossible Voyage / Cesta do nemožna at the ceremony of the 31st edition of the annual national film prizes, which took place under hygienic measures in Bratislava on 20 September 2020.

The IGRIC award for best documentary went to Tomáš Krupa for directing The Good Death / Dobrá smrť. A special award for lifetime achievements was given to the renowned cinematographer Stanislav Szomolányi.

IGRIC, which is organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund, is the oldest film prize in Slovakia and one of the two important national film awards ceremonies in Slovakia, alongside the Sun in a Net Awards.

A recording of the awards ceremony will be broadcast by RTVS on 26 September.

The following prizes were awarded:

IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film in Cinemas:

Noro Držiak for directing The Impossible Voyage / Cesta do nemožna (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Produced by MEDIA FILM, KABOS Film & Media

Coproduced by RTVS, TOBOGANG and Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and Creative Europe - MEDIA

Special Prize for Creativity:

Marko Škop for directing Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Produced by Artileria , Negativ

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Radio and TV, the Czech TV and Eurimages

Juraj Šlauka for directing Punk Never Ends! / Punk je hned! (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by i/o post, FTF VŠMU, Filmpark production, Admiral Films and kaleidoscope

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund

IGRIC Award for Television Drama:

Alena Bodingerová, Peter Nagy and Naďa Jurkemik for the screnplay of the TV series Hniezdo

Special Prize for Creativity:

Braňo Mišík for directing Hniezdo

IGRIC Award for a Film or Television Documentary:

Tomáš Krupa for directing The Good Death / Dobrá smrť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Austria)

Produced by HAILSTONE

Coproduced by MasterFilm, ARTE G.E.I.E., Golden Girls Film, First Hand Films, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

Dušan Hudec for directing Bol som blízko neba

Pavol Pekarčík for directing Silent Days / Hluché dni

Produced by partizanfilm

Coproduced by RTVS, kaleidoscope and Czech školfilm

IGRIC Award for Animation: not awarded

Special Prize for Creativity:

Martin Smatana for Šarkan (Czech Republic, Slovakia Poland)

Joanna Kožuch for Music Box (Slovakia, Austria)



IGRIC for Actress in a Feature or Television Film:

Soňa Norisová for Hniezdo

Special Prize for Creativity:

Zuzana Konečná for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Júlia Valentová for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Václav Marhoul

Produced by Silvescreen

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency

IGRIC for an Actor in a Feature or Television Film:

Milan Ondrík for Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Special Prize for Creativity:

Richard Autner for Nero a Seneca

Peter Višňovský for Hniezdo

Other Film and Television Awards

Special Prize for Creativity:

Zuzana Piussi and Vít Janeček for directing The Siege / Obliehanie mesta (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:

Yvonne Vavrová for the theoretic work Etika režiséra

Award of Ján Fajnor for filmmakers younger than 35

Feature or Television Film:

Jakub Medvecký and Teodor Kuhn for the screenplay of By a Sharp Knife / Ostrým nožom (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Teodor Kuhn

Produced by nutprodukcia

Coproduced by Madness Productions, RTVS and nutprodukce in cooperation with Home Media Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Literary Fund and the Czech Film Fund and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

Documentary Film: not awarded

Animation:

Michaela Mihályi and Dávid Štumpf for the screenplay of Sh_t happens (Slovakia)

Directed by Michaela Mihályi, David Štumpf

Special Mention for Producing: Ivan Ostrochovský

Lifetime Achievement Award: Stanislav Szomolányi