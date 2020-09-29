Historical Drama Series Maria Theresa Sold to USA

BRATISLAVA: Historical drama series Maria Theresa has been sold to Walter’s Choice, a VoD service on the PBS platform in the USA. Rights for the series were also acquired for the UK, New Zealand, Italy, Russia, and Portugal, in addition to ARTE TV.

Directed by Emmy Award winner Robert Dornhelm the first season of the eight hour TV mini-series with a budget of 4 m EUR was one of the biggest regional coproductions ever produced in central and eastern Europe. A new two-hour episode of the drama is already in production.

It was also one of the first international productions to benefit from Slovakia’s 20% film incentives programme, Martin Smatlak, director of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, told FNE.

The series was produced by Beta Film (Germany), MR Film (Austria), Maya Production (CZ) and Maya Production (SK), and coproduced by four European public broadcasters - Czech TV, Austrian ORF, Hungarian MTVA and Slovak RTVS.