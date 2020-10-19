Slovak Film Week 2020 Goes Online

BRATISLAVA: The 6th Slovak Film Week , the showcase of domestic production, will take place this year in a reduced online form on 20-26 October 2020. Selected films will also be screened at the Lumiere cinema's online platform until 10 November.

Due to the state of emergency and limitations during the pandemic, traditional accompanying events, such as panel discussions, seminars, have been canceled.

The selected films from the reduced programme won at least one of the Sun in Net Awards. The list includes the most awarded political thriller Amnesty / Amnestie by Jonáš Karásek, the drama Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo by Marko Škop, and the documentary The Good Death / Dobrá smrť by Tomáš Krúpa. Short videos with the authors will be screened before each film. The films which will be available through the website http://www.tyzdenfilmu.sk can be seen in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The films on the Lumiere platform can be accessed only in Slovakia.

Slovak Film Week is not the only film event in Slovakia which will move its platform online. The 21st IFF One World Festival Bratislava scheduled for 5-11 November 2020 will have online screenings of almost 50 documentaries and dozens of discussions.