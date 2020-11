BRATISLAVA: The Fest Anča International Animation Festival has opened its Call for Entries for the 14th edition, to be held 1 – 4 July 2021 in Žilina, Slovakia.

The festival is accepting submission of short animated films and music videos, which may compete in five categories with cash prizes: Best animated short (1000 EUR); Best student animated short (500 EUR); Best animated music video (500 EUR); Best animated short for children (500 EUR); and Best Slovak animated short (1000 EUR).

The deadline for entries is 31 January 2021.