FNE Oscar Watch 2021: Slovakia Selects The Auschwitz Report as Oscar Candidate

BRATISLAVA: The historical drama The Auschwitz Report / Správa directed by the acclaimed Peter Bebjak is Slovakia's candidate for the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category. The film is a Slovak/Czech/German coproduction.

The Auschwitz Report is an adaptation of Alfréd Wetzler's book What Dante Didn't See, which tells the story of two young Slovak Jews, Alfréd Wetzler and Rudolf Vrba, who managed to escape from the Auschwitz concentration camp and smuggle a detailed report on its operation.

The script was written by veteran Slovak scriptwriter Jozef Paštéka and stars Noel Czuczor and Peter Ondrejicka.

This Slovak/Czech/German film was produced by Bebjak’s company D.N.A. Production and coproduced by Evolution Films, Ostlich Filmproduktion, RTVS and Czech Television, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe and Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung.

The North American distributor of the film is Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on 15 March 2021 and the ceremony is scheduled for 25 April 2021.