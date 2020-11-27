PRODUCTION: Slovak/Czech Nobody Likes Me in Preproduction

Rebeka Poláková in Nobody Likes Me by Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda

BRATISLAVA: Nobody Likes Me / Nikto ma nemá rád by Czech directors Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda is in preproduction. The drama is produced by the Slovak company Arytmia Film and the Czech company Black Balance and coproduced by Arizona Productions (France) and Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland).

The start of production, which was originally scheduled for December 2020, has been postponed to February 2021. The 30 shooting days will be completed in June 2021 in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and France.

„The Corona situation significantly intervened in the production of the film. Due to anti-pandemic measures and lockdown, the total cost of the film, shot in three countries with an international cast, increased by 10 - 15%,“ Slovak producer Michaela Jeleneková told FNE.

The film tells the story of an attractive single woman Sara, the secretary of the army headquarters in Prague. Although Sara is surrounded by many young men, she enjoys solitude and has come to terms with her position as an independent observer of other people's lives. Until she meets the gallant, graceful and soft Martin. Gradually, the connection between them grows, but when Sara wants to move their relationship to a deeper and more physical level, Martin is ashamed and hides a deep secret.

Slovak actress Rebeka Poláková is cast in the main role of Sara.

The producers have already covered 1.1m EUR from the 1.782.021 EUR estimated budget. The film is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Czech Film Fund and Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

The premiere is planned for February 2022. Bonton film will be the distributor in Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producers:

Arytmia Film (Slovakia)

Black Balance (Czech Republic)

Coproducers:

Arizona Productions (France)

Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland)

Credits:

Directors: Tomáš Weinreb, Petr Kazda

DoP: Juraj Chlpik

Edit: Vojtěch Frič

Cast: Rebeka Poláková, Barbora Bobuľová