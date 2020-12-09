PRODUCTION: Czech/Slovak/Polish Word in Production

BRATISLAVA: Word / Slovo, a Czech/Slovak/Polish drama set in the late 1960´s, is midway through production, which started in August 2020 and will finish in early 2021. The film is the second feature from Czech director Beata Parkanová.

The main part of the shooting, lasting 15 days, took place in the Czech Republic and on the sea coast in Poland during August and September 2020. The last three days of shooting are planned for the beginning of 2021 in Slovakia’s centrally located Banská Štiavnica.

„From the material we have already filmed, the first version of the cut has been created, of course without the two scenes that have not yet been filmed. I can already say that Beata Parkanová was able to create a strong story. I think we must constantly map the communist period until 1989, because there has not been enough reflection on it yet. I am glad that our company is involved in the creation of this film,“ producer Maroš Hečko from Azyl production told FNE.

Word captures a few intense insights into the married life of Václav and Věra Vojíř, their family and closest friends between the spring of 1968 and the summer of 1969. Through their common personal situations on the background of historical events, the film captures key topics such as freedom and anticommunism, a clear conscience, responsibility and love.

The film is produced by BONTONFILM Studios, love.FRAME and Slovakia´s Azyl production. The Czech Television and Poland‘s Kijora are coproducing.

The expected budget is 1 m EUR. The film is supported by the Czech Film Fund, Pardubice region, Vysočina region and Slovak pubcaster RTVS.

The release is planned for the autumn of 2021. BONTON FILM will be distributing.

Production information:

Producers:

BONTONFILM Studios (Czech Republic)

love.FRAME (Czech Republic)

Azyl production (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Kijora (Poland)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Pardubice region, Vysočina region and RTVS

Credits:

Director: Beata Parkanová

Scriptwriter: Beata Parkanová

DoP: Tomáš Juríček

Make up Artist: Andrea Štrbová

Costumes: Jan Vlček

Set Design: Roman Chochola, Jan Vlček

Sound: Viktor Krivosudský, Lukáš Moudrý

Edit: Alois Fišárek

Music: Jan P. Muchow

Cast: Martin Finger, Gabriela Mikulková, Jenovéfa Boková, Bolek Polívka, Vladimír Polívka, Petra Hřebíčková, Taťána Medvecká, Marek Geišberg, Ján Jackuliak, Juraj Nvota