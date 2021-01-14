MIDPOINT Intensive SK 2021 Calls for Applications

BRATISLAVA: The three-day script development workshop MIDPOINT Intensive SK is accepting applications through 11 February 2021. The workshop will take place 30 March to 1 April within the Industry Days of the International Film Festival FEBIOFEST Bratislava .

Ivo Trajkov will be the tutor for the workshop which will be conducted in Czech and Slovak. Slovak creative teams of writers and producers, as well as directors, are eligible to apply with feature film and full-length animated film projects. There is a 100 EUR fee for the workshop.