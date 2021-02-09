PRODUCTION: Peter Bebjak In Production With Czech/Slovak Shadowplay

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Peter Bebjak is shooting the Czech/Slovak thriller Shadowplay / Tieňohra. The film is produced by the Czech companies Hangar Films and Barletta , in coproduction with Slovakia´s D.N.A.

„We started shooting at the end of November 2020 and we have 10 shooting days behind us. The next 15 days of filming are sheduled for March and April 2021 on Czech locations in Ústí nad Labem and Prague,“ producer Rasťo Šesták from D.N.A. told FNE.

Shadowplay tells the story of a paramedic Jan, whose wife was murdered. Over time, he tries to accept his fate and start anew, however the erroneous judicial system fails to punish the culprit accordingly and Jan is unable to come to terms with the fact that the murderer walked free. He decides to take matters into his own hands and fight against the circumstances and the system itself.

The main character of Jan Kavka is played by Slovak actor Milan Ondrík.

The estimated budget is 22 m CZK / 853,151 EUR. The film is supported by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, UPP, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS and Continental film.

The release is planned for October 2021 in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Continental film will be the Slovak distributor.

Production information:

Producers:

Hangar Films (Czech Republic)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Barletta (Czech Republic)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

D.N.A. (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Peter Bebjak

Screenplay: Vendula Bradáčová

DOP: Martin Žiaran

Edit: Marek Kráľovský

Music: Juraj Dobrakov

Set Design: Mariana Kuchařová

Sound: Jiří Klenka

Cast: Milan Ondrík, Hynek Čermák, Vladimír Javorský, Leona Skleničková, Kristýna Frejová