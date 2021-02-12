PRODUCTION: Slovak Comedy Till the Summer Comes in Production

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak romantic comedy Till the Summer Comes / V lete ti poviem, ako sa mám is in production. It is the third adaptation of a bestseller by Evita Twardzik Urbaníková directed by Marta Ferencová.

Both their previous cooperations were a great success with the audience. All or Nothing became the most popular film in 2017 with 340,535 admissions and Far Too Personal ranked second in 2020 with 175,640 admissions.

The filming of Till the Summer Comes began on 7 December 2020. A total of 31 shooting days are scheduled until May 2021 in Slovak locations (Bratislava, Modra, Chorvátsky Grob and Orava region).

The story follows the lives of former classmates who, despite their high school days being long past, still regularly meet up. Their stories and lives are different, packed with diverse joys, woes and secrets – secrets that often lead to agitated or humorous moments. Even though each of the characters will soon celebrate their fortieth birthday, they find themselves at diverse stages of life.

„The entire production of the film was originally planned in Romania. It was moved to Slovakia due to the Covid-19 situation. The main roles are played by actors from three countries - the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia. The film will also be released in cinemas in at least three language versions (Slovak, Czech, Romanian),“ Anton Ondrejka from NUNEZ NFE told FNE.

The film is produced by NUNEZ NFE in coproduction with TRINITY PICTURES. The expected budget 1.35m EUR. It is so far financed by a bank loan and supported by TV Nova and TV Markiza.

The release is expected in January 2022 in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Romania.

Production information:

Producers:

NUNEZ NFE (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

TRINITY PICTURES (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Marta Ferencová

Story, Screenplay: Evita Twardzik Urbaníková

DOP: Mário Ondriš

Set Design: Juraj Kuchárek

Costumes: Danica Raytchev

Sound: Miloš Hanzély

Cast: Tereza Kostková, Dana Rogoz, Andreea Vasile, Soňa Norisová, Dominika Morávková, Ondřej Sokol, Marián Miezga, Pavel Bartos, Martin Hofmann, Ján Koleník, Petra Vajdová, Jaroslav Plesl, Simona Babčáková