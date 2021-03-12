FESTIVALS: Fest Anča 2021 Announces Official Selection

ŽILINA: A total of 1,244 films from 67 countries were submitted to the 14th Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2021, which will take place 1 – 4 July 2021 in Žilina. Four competitive and nine non-competitive sections of the festival will present films by renowned directors as well as newbies from all over the world.

The festival´s annual programme includes international competitions of short animated films and music videos, as well as thematic and special focus film sections. A new special section especially created for this year´s edition called Anča in Facemask is a follow up to the Domased exhibition of illustrations that was part of last year´s programme and followed the artists´ experience of living through the pandemic.

The 14th Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2021 is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and LITA Fund. Fest Anča Student Forum received support from Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway via EEA and Norway Grants.

Main international competition:

Alice (Russia)

Directed by Aleksey Sukhov

We Hope You Won’t Need to Come Back (Poland)

Directed by Anastazja Naumenko

Polka-dot Boy (France)

Directed by Sarina Nihei

Five Minutes Older / Pięć Minut Starsza (Poland)

Directed by Sara Szymanska

The Courgette’s Smile (France)

Directed by Lucas Ansart

Precious / Précieux (France)

Directed by Paul Mas

Coffin (France)

Directed by Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc

Bye Little Block! / Pá kis Panelom! (Hungary)

Directed by Éva Darabos

The Mistress of the Copper Mountain (Russian Federation)

Directed by Dmitry Geller

Fruit (Canada)

Directed by Ivan Li

Symbiosis (France)

Directed by Nadja Andrasev

The Dip (United Kingdom)

Directed by Simona Mehandzhieva

KKUM (Republic of Korea)

Directed by Kang-min Kim

Ten, Twenty, Thirty, Forty, Fifty Miles a Day (Belgium)

Directed by Mathieu Georis

ORGIASTIC HYPER-PLASTIC (Denmark)

Directed by Paul Bush

Angry Dogs (United Kingdom)

Directed by Shaun Clark

The Chimney Swift (Germany)

Directed by Frédéric Schuld

NIGHT BUS (Taiwan)

Directed by Joe Hsieh

My Fat Arse and I / Ja i moja gruba dupa (Poland)

Directed by Yelyzaveta Pysmak

Tiger and Ox (Republic of Korea)

Directed by Seunghee Kim

TIE / ELO (Portugal)

Directed by Alexandra Ramires (Xá)

Push This Button if You Begin to Panic (United Kingdom)

Directed by Gabriel Böhmer

Turning (UK)

Directed by Linnéa Haviland

Places / Priestory (Slovakia)

Directed by Andrea Gabajová

Soft and White (United States)

Directed by Gina Kamentsky

Boy Oh Boy (United Kingdom)

Directed by Stephen Irwin

Naked (Russiaa)

Directed by Kirill Khachaturov

TWIGS (Israel)

Directed by Hadas Alamgor

Hot Flash (Canada)

Directed by Thea Hollatz

Ghosts (Republic of Korea)

Directed by Jee-youn Park

DOGHEAD (Japan)

Directed by Momo Takenoshita

Peregrine (Israel)

Directed by Daniela Sherer

ALTÖTTING (Germany)

Directed by Andreas Hykade

Crab / Kharchang (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi

The Blank Page (USA)

Directed by Jake Fried

Affairs of the Art (UK)

Joanna Quinn

Slovak short films competition:

Places / Priestory (Slovakia)

Directed by Andrea Gabajová

Prezident Lourajder – Osud (Slovakia)

Directed by Matej Mihályi

Home Sweet Home (Slovakia)

Directed by David Štumf

Uninvited Guests / Nepozvaní hostia (Slovakia)

Directed by Jakub Mereš

Čisté Tvary – FLY / Čisté Tvary – Leť (Slovakia)

Directed by Marián Vredík

Maze of Memories (Slovakia)

Directed by Anna Mária Medvecká

Trip to the Moon 1969 / Cesta Na Mesiac 1969 (Slovakia)

Directed by Samuel Sčerbák

Sanctuary (Czech Republic)

Directed by Eva Matejovičová

Boys Tears / Chlapčenské slzy (Slovakia)

Directed by Zuzana Žiaková

Donna Bella (Slovakia)

Directed by Virág Emma Csuport

Fur (Slovakia)

Directed by Kristína Bajaníková

On the Hill (Slovakia)

Directed by Lukáš Ďurica, Juraj Mäsiar