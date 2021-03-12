FESTIVALS: Fest Anča 2021 Announces Official Selection

The festival´s annual programme includes international competitions of short animated films and music videos, as well as thematic and special focus film sections. A new special section especially created for this year´s edition called Anča in Facemask is a follow up to the Domased exhibition of illustrations that was part of last year´s programme and followed the artists´ experience of living through the pandemic.
The 14th Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2021 is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and LITA Fund. Fest Anča Student Forum received support from Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway via EEA and Norway Grants.
Main international competition:
Alice (Russia)
Directed by Aleksey Sukhov
We Hope You Won’t Need to Come Back (Poland)
Directed by Anastazja Naumenko
Polka-dot Boy (France)
Directed by Sarina Nihei
Five Minutes Older / Pięć Minut Starsza (Poland)
Directed by Sara Szymanska
The Courgette’s Smile (France)
Directed by Lucas Ansart
Precious / Précieux (France)
Directed by Paul Mas
Coffin (France)
Directed by Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc
Bye Little Block! / Pá kis Panelom! (Hungary)
Directed by Éva Darabos
The Mistress of the Copper Mountain (Russian Federation)
Directed by Dmitry Geller
Fruit (Canada)
Directed by Ivan Li
Symbiosis (France)
Directed by Nadja Andrasev
The Dip (United Kingdom)
Directed by Simona Mehandzhieva
KKUM (Republic of Korea)
Directed by Kang-min Kim
Ten, Twenty, Thirty, Forty, Fifty Miles a Day (Belgium)
Directed by Mathieu Georis
ORGIASTIC HYPER-PLASTIC (Denmark)
Directed by Paul Bush
Angry Dogs (United Kingdom)
Directed by Shaun Clark
The Chimney Swift (Germany)
Directed by Frédéric Schuld
NIGHT BUS (Taiwan)
Directed by Joe Hsieh
My Fat Arse and I / Ja i moja gruba dupa (Poland)
Directed by Yelyzaveta Pysmak
Tiger and Ox (Republic of Korea)
Directed by Seunghee Kim
TIE / ELO (Portugal)
Directed by Alexandra Ramires (Xá)
Push This Button if You Begin to Panic (United Kingdom)
Directed by Gabriel Böhmer
Turning (UK)
Directed by Linnéa Haviland
Places / Priestory (Slovakia)
Directed by Andrea Gabajová
Soft and White (United States)
Directed by Gina Kamentsky
Boy Oh Boy (United Kingdom)
Directed by Stephen Irwin
Naked (Russiaa)
Directed by Kirill Khachaturov
TWIGS (Israel)
Directed by Hadas Alamgor
Hot Flash (Canada)
Directed by Thea Hollatz
Ghosts (Republic of Korea)
Directed by Jee-youn Park
DOGHEAD (Japan)
Directed by Momo Takenoshita
Peregrine (Israel)
Directed by Daniela Sherer
ALTÖTTING (Germany)
Directed by Andreas Hykade
Crab / Kharchang (Islamic Republic of Iran)
Directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi
The Blank Page (USA)
Directed by Jake Fried
Affairs of the Art (UK)
Joanna Quinn
Slovak short films competition:
Places / Priestory (Slovakia)
Directed by Andrea Gabajová
Prezident Lourajder – Osud (Slovakia)
Directed by Matej Mihályi
Home Sweet Home (Slovakia)
Directed by David Štumf
Uninvited Guests / Nepozvaní hostia (Slovakia)
Directed by Jakub Mereš
Čisté Tvary – FLY / Čisté Tvary – Leť (Slovakia)
Directed by Marián Vredík
Maze of Memories (Slovakia)
Directed by Anna Mária Medvecká
Trip to the Moon 1969 / Cesta Na Mesiac 1969 (Slovakia)
Directed by Samuel Sčerbák
Sanctuary (Czech Republic)
Directed by Eva Matejovičová
Boys Tears / Chlapčenské slzy (Slovakia)
Directed by Zuzana Žiaková
Donna Bella (Slovakia)
Directed by Virág Emma Csuport
Fur (Slovakia)
Directed by Kristína Bajaníková
On the Hill (Slovakia)
Directed by Lukáš Ďurica, Juraj Mäsiar