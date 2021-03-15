FESTIVALS: IFF Febiofest Bratislava 2021 Changes Course

BRATISLAVA: The 28th IFF Febiofest Bratislava, which was planned for 24 - 30 March 2021, will not take place in its traditional form.

Industry days, the presentation of Slovak films in the making, will take place as a live online stream within the originally planned dates of 29 and 30 March. This year's edition will have a new Best Febio Pitch award and 3,000 EUR for the best of the presented projects chosen by the international jury.

The festival organisers plan to screen the programme sections to the audience in cinemas during the year. The COVID-19 curfew, which caused the cinemas to close again, has been in force in Slovakia since 19 December 2020.

„Clearly, it will not be possible to organise indoor cultural events of any size nor invite international guests to Bratislava on the usual spring date, so the festival cannot be organised as we knew and enjoyed it,“ says Ľubica Orechovská, executive director of Febiofest.

The curators will also select from among films submitted for the Heart of Europe competitive section and present this most significant part of the programme to viewers throughout the year. The best contemporary motion pictures and their makers will be presented to audiences in cinemas after their reopening. The screenings should follow up at the international Visegrad Film Forum 2021, which has been postponed until the autumn.