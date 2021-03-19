MIDPOINT Intensive SK 2021 Selects Six Projects

The workshop is organised in collaboration with CHARACTER – Film Development Association, the Slovak Film Institute and IFF FEBIOFEST Bratislava. The programme is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic.
Ivo Trajkov, an acclaimed scriptwriter, director, script consultant and editor will take up the role of the tutor. The core focus of the workshop will be set on both the development of the script and the creative collaboration within the teams.
The selected projects for the 10th edition of the programme are:
Flood
Dominika Udvorkova / writer
Martin Suster / writer
Martin Gonda / director
Tomas Gic / producer
Good Girls Don't Cry
Gyorgy Kristof / writer, director, producer
Michaela Sabo / writer
Mikey's Perfect World
Jan Stiffel / writer
Daniel Rihak / director, producer
Singing House
Jakub Medvecky / writer
Andrej Kolencik / director, producer
For the last day of the workshop, the programme will also welcome the following guest projects:
The Dead Horse
Barbora Bereznakova / writer, director
Eva Pavlovicova / producer
Rubber Band Run
Juraj Janis / writer, director
Barbara Janisova Feglova / producer
Click HERE for more info about the programme.