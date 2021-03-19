19-03-2021

MIDPOINT Intensive SK 2021 Selects Six Projects

By

BRATISLAVA: The 10th edition of MIDPOINT Intensive SK has chosen four Slovak projects to participate in its development programme, which will take place online from 30 March to 2 April 2021. Two guest projects have been invited to participate in the final day.

The workshop is organised in collaboration with CHARACTER – Film Development Association, the Slovak Film Institute and IFF FEBIOFEST Bratislava. The programme is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic.

Ivo Trajkov, an acclaimed scriptwriter, director, script consultant and editor will take up the role of the tutor. The core focus of the workshop will be set on both the development of the script and the creative collaboration within the teams.

The selected projects for the 10th edition of the programme are:

Flood
Dominika Udvorkova / writer
Martin Suster / writer
Martin Gonda / director
Tomas Gic / producer 

Good Girls Don't Cry
Gyorgy Kristof / writer, director, producer
Michaela Sabo / writer

Mikey's Perfect World
Jan Stiffel / writer
Daniel Rihak / director, producer

Singing House
Jakub Medvecky / writer
Andrej Kolencik / director, producer

For the last day of the workshop, the programme will also welcome the following guest projects:

The Dead Horse
Barbora Bereznakova / writer, director
Eva Pavlovicova / producer

Rubber Band Run
Juraj Janis / writer, director
Barbara Janisova Feglova / producer

Click HERE for more info about the programme.

