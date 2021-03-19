MIDPOINT Intensive SK 2021 Selects Six Projects

BRATISLAVA: The 10th edition of MIDPOINT Intensive SK has chosen four Slovak projects to participate in its development programme, which will take place online from 30 March to 2 April 2021. Two guest projects have been invited to participate in the final day.

The workshop is organised in collaboration with CHARACTER – Film Development Association, the Slovak Film Institute and IFF FEBIOFEST Bratislava. The programme is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic.

Ivo Trajkov, an acclaimed scriptwriter, director, script consultant and editor will take up the role of the tutor. The core focus of the workshop will be set on both the development of the script and the creative collaboration within the teams.

The selected projects for the 10th edition of the programme are:



Flood

Dominika Udvorkova / writer

Martin Suster / writer

Martin Gonda / director

Tomas Gic / producer

Good Girls Don't Cry

Gyorgy Kristof / writer, director, producer

Michaela Sabo / writer



Mikey's Perfect World

Jan Stiffel / writer

Daniel Rihak / director, producer

Singing House

Jakub Medvecky / writer

Andrej Kolencik / director, producer

For the last day of the workshop, the programme will also welcome the following guest projects:

The Dead Horse

Barbora Bereznakova / writer, director

Eva Pavlovicova / producer



Rubber Band Run

Juraj Janis / writer, director

Barbara Janisova Feglova / producer



