IFF Febiofest Bratislava Industry Days Announce Work in Progress Selection

BRATISLAVA: The 6th edition of the IFF Febiofest Bratislava Industry Days will present 11 new Slovak projects in an online format on 29 March 2021.

This 2021 edition will have a new Best Febio Pitch award with a prize of 3,000 EUR. The winner will be chosen by the international jury consisting of Bernd Buder, Hugo Rosák, and Renata Santoro.

The 11 Slovak projects are in various stages of development or production. Six are fiction films (including one short) and five are documentaries (including one short).

List of projects:

Rough Poetry Architect / Architekt drsnej poetiky (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Brazil)

Directed by Ladislav Kaboš

Produced by EDIT studio (Slovakia)

Coproduced by RTVS, KABOS Film & Media (Czech Republic) and Embaúba Produções (Brazil)

Interiors / Interiéry (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Paula Ďurinová

Produced by Guča

Coproduced by Analog Vision (Czech Republic) and Jana Cisar Filmproduktion (Germany)

Mother of Darkness / Matka noci (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Peter Czikrai

Produced by KFS production

Coproduced by Mindset Pictures (Czech Republic) and Mojo Raiser (Latvia)

Power / Moc (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mátyás Prikler

Produced by MPhilms

Coproduced by Proton Cinema (Hungary) Negativ (Czech Republic) and RTVS

One More Question (Slovakia, Great Britain, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mira Erdevički

Produced by Pubres

Coproduced by Spring Pictures (Great Britain), Krutart (Czech Republic), RTVS and Czech Television

Applause / Potlesk (Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Juraj Lehotský

Produced by ARYTMIA s.r.o.

Coproduced by RTVS, Harine Films (Poland) and Black Balance (Czech Republic)

Flood / Potopa (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Produced by Silverart

Chicken / Samorast (Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Hoferica

Produced by FTF VŠMU

Strigov (Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Berezňáková

Produced by Známa firma

A Happy Man / Šťastný človek (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Soňa Gyárfáš Lutherová

Produced by AZYL Production

Coproduced by Company F (Czech Republic) and HBO Europe

Unbalanced / Zošalieť (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Zuzana Piussi

Produced by Virus film and D1film