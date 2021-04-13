PRODUCTION: Matej Mináč Develops Sophomore Feature Based on His Meeting with Fellini

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Matej Mináč is in the final development stage with a comedy based on his meeting with Federico Fellini in 1989. Never Give Up / Nikdy sa nevzdaj is so far a Slovak/Czech coproduction that will possibly involve an Italian coproducer.

In 1989, the young director Matej Mináč writes a letter to Federico Fellini and asks him for an interview. After his positive answer, Mináč travels to Italy and despite various obstacles manages to shoot the interview, but back in Slovakia half of the material is destroyed by mistake in the Koliba studios. Now Mináč decides to use this material for shooting a comedy about the journey to Fellini. Matej Mináč and Patrik Pašš, the head of TRIGON PRODUCTION, wrote the script.

„It is a humorous travelogue captured on the background of three ideologies: socialist, capitalist and nationalist. Unique authentic and hitherto unpublished shots with Federico Fellini will appear in the film“, Jana Motyčková from TRIGON PRODUCTION told FNE.

The film is produced by TRIGON PRODUCTION in coproduction with Czech´s WIP and RTVS. Negotiations are underway with the Czech Television and Italian coproducer Albolina film.

The producers have already covered 45% of the 2.7 m EUR estimated budget, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA and the Czech Film Fund. The producers are planning to apply for support from Eurimages.

The screenplay is currently in final adjustments stage and the producers are getting ready to cast the main actors.

The production is planned for 2022, when 40 shooting days are planned in two phases: May – June 2022 and September-October 2022 at locations in Slovakia, Austria and Italy.

The festival and distibution premiere are planned for the autumn of 2023 and spring of 2024, while the TV release is planned for the winter of 2024. Continental Film will be distributing in Slovakia and Bonton Film is the distributor for the Czech Republic.

Production information:

Producer:

TRIGON PRODUCTION (Slovakia)

TRIGON PRODUCTION (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

WIP (Czech Republic)

RTVS (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Matej Mináč

Story: Matej Mináč, Patrik Pašš

Screenplay: Matej Mináč, Patrik Pašš