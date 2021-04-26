FESTIVALS: Art Film Fest Košice 2021 Returns In Physical Form

KOŠICE: The 28th edition of Art Film Fest Košice, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will take place in a more intimate form than usual, but still physically from 23 to 27 June 2021. An unusual number of Slovak titles will pre-premiere exclusively in the traditional programme section Slovak season.

Many domestic filmmakers will come to Košice to present their films, which are still waiting for the official premiere.

"We are very happy with the retreat of the pandemic, thanks to which we will be able to organise the festival in 2021. The situation does not yet allow us to return to the original form of the festival, but the preparation of a more intimate version is a creative challenge, which we take very responsibly. The quality of the programme remains our number one priority and we can already say that the programme will be filled with great films", artistic director of the festival Peter Nágel said in the statement.

In the International Feature Film Competition, the Blue Angel Awards will be given to the creators of the first, second or third feature films. Actor´s Mission Award will be bestowed to world-famous performers for their outstanding contributions to the art of film acting. Other traditional awards such as the Golden Camera and The President of Festival Award will also be presented at the 2021 edition.

Art Film Fest is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and realised with the support of the Košice Self-governing Region, Košice region and Terra Incognita.