First Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad Announces Selected Participants

BRATISLAVA: Three feature film projects from the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, together with three Slovak feature film projects, will take part in the first edition of Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad , which will be held in Bratislava from 10 to 31 May 2021.

The Pop Up Film Residency was launched in January 2019 by the founder and director of First Cut Lab and Full Circle Lab Matthieu Darras, and the Slovak producer Juraj Krasnohorský.

For its first edition, the Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad will be held in partnership with Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival, and New Horizons International Film Festival in Wroclaw, and each of the countries will be hosting the Residency once. The initiative should run for at least four years.

