PRODUCTION: Slovak/Czech Romantic Comedy Avalanche of Love Enters Postproduction

BRATISLAVA: Avalanche of Love / Láska hory prenáša, the debut feature by young Czech director Jakub Machala, who has been awarded for his commercials, music videos and TV series, is currently in postproduction. This Slovak/Czech romantic comedy is set to be released in February 2022.

The story takes place during the wedding day of Alex, a day that is falling apart. Her neurotic mother controls every step that she takes, her stepfather investigates a non-existing crime, and her biological father, the bohemian owner of the hotel where the wedding takes place, is responsible for the missing groom.

The film stars Marek Lambora, Natália Germani, Richard Stanke, Anna Fialová and Noel Czuczor.

„The shooting took place under strict measures. We hired a COVID-19 coordinator to oversee the compliance with the epidemic measures, and in the end we didn't have a single positive case“, producer Simona Bago Móciková from Bright Sight Pictures told FNE.

„This is the second feature film produced by our company with regard to environmental sustainability. A number of costumes and props were only borrowed, or made by Slovak manufacturers“, Simona Bago Móciková also said.

The filming took place in a hotel in the High Tatras in Slovakia and in its surroundings throughout March 2021.

Slovakia‘s Bright Sight Pictures is producing in coproduction with the Czech branch of DARQ Studio. The estimated budget of 490,000 EUR is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund.

Continental film will be distributing the film in Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bright Sight Pictures (Slovakia)

Coproducer:

DARQ Studio (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Jakub Machala

Scriptwriters: Jakub Machala, Jan Studnička, Anna Kruchňová, Michal Baláž

DoP: Nick Kollár

Editor: Marek Kráľovský

Music: Jakub Krajíček

Set design: Branislav Mihálik

Costume design: Veronika Vartíková

Sound: Martin Ženíšek

Cast: Marek Lambora, Natália Germani, Richard Stanke, Anna Fialová, Noel Czuczor, Csongor Kassai, Lenka Krobotová, Matej Landl, Ľudmila Swanová