PRODUCTION: Slovak/Czech Historical Drama General Continues Production

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech coproduction General / Generál by Jiří Chlumský, which began production in 2018, is still shooting. The historical drama following the life of Milan Rastislav Štefánik, a general and important politician of the early 20th century, changed the director twice. It was originally directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská, followed by Jérôme Cornuau, and finally Jiří Chlumský.

„Production still continues with short breaks. The premiere, originally scheduled for the autumn of 2021, is postponed for the autumn of 2022 due to the Coronavirus pandemic“, producer Milan Stráňava from JMB FILM & TV PRODUCTION told FNE.

The story of the General begins with the aviation accident and death of Milan Rastislav Štefánik in 1919, and it seeks to answer a question which has remained unanswered even after 100 years: What caused the crash? In an effort to reveal the truth, the story goes back in time and tells us about Štefánik's life.

General is produced by JMB FILM & TV PRODUCTION and coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television.

The estimated budget of 3.95 m EUR is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS and the Czech Television.

Continental film will release the film in Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producer:

JMB FILM & TV PRODUCTION (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTVS (Slovakia)

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Jiří Chlumský

Scriptwriters: Jérôme Cornuau, Hana Cielová, Mariana Čengel Solčanská

DoP: Karel Fairaisl

Editor: Adam Dvořák

Production design: Tomáš Berka

Costume design: Ľubica Jarjabková

Sound: Marek Hart

Cast: Vladimír Javorský, Aleš Bílík, Olivia Csiky Trnka, Lívia Bielovič, Auffray Maelane, Jan Kačer, Gratadour Gérard Robert, Peter Gábor