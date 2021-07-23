PRODUCTION: Amazon Series Jack Ryan to Shoot in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: Third season of Tom Clancy´s Jack Ryan will be partially shot in Slovakia in August 2021. This political thriller series is produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television and Skydance Television.

Dalibor Vašica´s company Spectra will be the Slovak servces provider. The project registered for the 33% cash rebate from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in March 2021. The third season has also been filming in Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Starring John Krasinsky, Tom Clancy´s Jack Ryan follows the story of CIA analyst who is wrenched from the security of his desk job into the field after discovering a string of dubious bank transfers. His search for answers catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Tom Clancy´s Jack Ryan was first time premiered on 31 August, 2018, on Amazon Prime Video.