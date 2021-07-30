FESTIVALS: IFF Cinematik Piešťany will open with Kerekes´s docudrama 107 Mothers

PIEŠŤANY: The 16th edition of IFF Cinematik will take place 14 – 19 September, 2021 in Piešťany. The festival will present dozens of domestic and foreign titles, many of them in the Slovak or world premiere or distribution pre-premiere.

The larger part of the festival’s programme is devoted to European cinematography. The best European feature films of the year are featured in the main competition section, Meeting Point Europe. The jury for the section consists of 15 film critics from 15 European countries.

The opening film of the festival will be the Slovak premiere of the SK/CZ/UA coproduction 107 Mothers / Cenzorka by Peter Kerekes. The film is produced by Punkchart films in coproduction with RTVS, endorfilm, Hypermarket Film and Arthouse Traffic (Ukraine) and will have its world premiere in Orizzonti competition section at the 78th Berlinale only few days before Cinematik.

In distribution pre-premiere visitors will be able to see for the long-awaited The Auschwitz Report / Správa directed by Peter Bebjak and produced by D.N.A. in coproduction with Agresywna Banda (Poland), Evolution Films (Czech Republic), Ostlicht Filmproduktion (Germany), RTVS, the Czech Television (Czech Republic) and TVP (Poland); and Forebodings / Predtuchy directed by Vyacheslav Kryshtofovych and produced by Garnet International Media Group and Taura (Lithuania) in coproduction with Wandal Production.