Warner Bros World's Eater to Shoot in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The family fantasy film World's Eater / Požierač svetov directed by Tomáš Benčík and produced by Warner Bros. Studios (UK) will be shot in Slovakia in September 2021. Slavomír Jasaň's Jumpcat will be the Slovak service provider.

A total of 22 shooting days are planned on location in the High Tatras and the Spiš region (Spiš Castle, Stará Ľubovňa, Štrbské pleso, the village of Pribylina and Belianska Cave).

“Shooting in real locations will be just part of the production. More days will be spent on the post-production of VFX in the studios,” Slavomír Jasaň told FNE.

The film with the working title World's Eater is a fairy tale with elements of the fantasy and comedy genres. The creators want to bring distinctive strong children's characters and emphasise visual narration by combining elements of modern fantasy fairy tales and CGI.

The project registered for the 33% cash rebate from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in November 2020.