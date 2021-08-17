PRODUCTION: Slovak Director Jonáš Karásek Prepares to Start Shooting Action Comedy Invalid

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Jonáš Karásek is finishing preproduction on Invalid, an action comedy supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund . The shooting is due to start on 10 September 2021.

The story of Invalid takes place in the time before Slovakia joined the European Union, when Mečiarism (spin off from Communism) and organised crime were at their peak. The film confronts the most topical subjects of racism, depression, domestic violence and a dysfunctional system via an ostensibly simple story of a maintenance worker looking for justice.

Tomáš Dušička penned the script and the main characters are played by Gregor Hološka, Zdeněk Godla, Helena Krajčiová, Edita Borsová, Tadeáš Bolo, Daniela Gudalová and Leoš Noha.

The film is produced by Slovakia‘s AZYL Production in coproduction with RTVS. The estimated budget is 1,079,947 EUR.

„We will shoot a very demanding shootout at the Slovak National Museum, with stuntmen and a special unit, with which we already collaborated on the feature film Amnesty by Jonáš Karásek. For the first time a Slovak film will have the opportunity to show that we can cover this demanding genre as well,“ producer Maroš Hečko from AZYL Production told FNE.

The 22 shooting days are planned to wrap on 10 October 2021. The shooting will take place at the Slovak National Museum and on location in Bratislava and Trnava.

The release is planned for the autumn of 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

AZYL Production (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

RTVS (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Jonáš Karásek

Story: Tomáš Dušička

Screenplay: Tomáš Dušička

DoP: Tomáš Juríček

Editor: Matej Beneš

Music: Matúš Široký, Marcel Buntaj

Set design: Pavol Andraško

Costumes: Zuzana Krejzková

Sound: Viktor Krivosudský

Cast: Gregor Hološka, Zdeněk Godla, Helena Krajčiová, Edita Borsová, Tadeáš Bolo, Daniela Gudalová, Leoš Noha, Oľga Belešová, Jiří Langmajer, Daniel Fischer, Sväťo Malachovský, Lukáš Pelč, Matěj Ruppert, Sáva Popovič, Kamila Mitrášová, Sandra Lasoková, Patrik Vrbovský (Rytmus), Mike Spirit