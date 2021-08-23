FESTIVALS: The 16th Cinematik Piešťany IFF 2020 Announces Lineup

PIEŠŤANY: Eight feature films have been selected under the auspices of FIPRESCI for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 16th IFF Cinematik Piešťany . The festival will take place in the spa city of Piešťany from 14 to 19 September 2021.

The documentary competition of the festival, Cinematik.doc, will present nine new Slovak documentaries, of which three will have their domestic premiere: Na krev by Erik Knopp, Blúdiaci Holanďan Ľubomír Feldek by Marek Janičík and Architekt drsnej poetiky by Ladislav Kaboš.

The festival programme will also include six independent horror films by the American creator Larry Fessenden. This Year´s Respect section will be dedicated to the Hungarian director, screenwriter and actress Ildikó Enyedi. The selection from her filmography will include the Slovak premiere of her new title The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története, presented in the Cannes Film Festival’s Competition 2021. The film is produced by Hungary‘s Inforg-M&M Film Kft and coproduced by France‘s Arte France Cinéma and Pyramide Productions, Germany’s Dorje Film, Komplizen Film and Italy‘s Moliwood Films srl.

The festival will also host the 12 edition of the international seminar and workshop Dox In Vitro, a platform for young documentary directors to explore new visions under the guidance of experienced tutors.

Meeting Point Europe Competition:

Dear Comrades! / Dorogie tovarishchi (Russia)

Directed by Andrey Konchalovskiy

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Beginning (Georgia, France)

Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture (GE)

Coproduced by Zagid Films(FR), O.F.A (GE)

Supported by the Georgian National Film Centre, JSFL, Netherlands Film Fonds and Hubert Bals Fund

Gunda (Norway, USA)

Directed by Viktor Kossakovsky

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM (RO)

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions (LU), endorfilm (CZ) and Kinorama (HR)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? / Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt? (Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Alexandre Koberidze

Produced by DFFB (DE)

Coproduced by Sakdoc (GE)

Supported by MBB and RBB, the Georgian National Film Center

DAU. Natasha (Germany, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Russian Federation)

Directed by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel

Night of the Kings / La Nuit des Rois (Ivory Coast, Canada, Sénégal, France)

Directed by Philippe Lacôte

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:

At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miro Remo

On Your Marks / Na značky! (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mária Pinčíková

White on white / Biela na bielej (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Neviditeľná (Slovakia)

Directed by Maia Martiniak

Na krev (Czech Republic)

Directed by Erik Knopp

Architekt drsnej poetiky (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Brazil)

Directed by Ladislav Kaboš

Blúdiaci Holanďan Ľubomír Feldek (Slovakia)

Directed by Marek Janičík

The Commune / Komúna (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jakub Julény

The Sailor (Slovakia)

Directed by Lucia Kašová