Films Boutique Picks Up Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian 107 Mothers

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers by the acclaimed Slovak director Peter Kerekes has been acquired by Films Boutique. The film will compete in the Orizzonti section of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (1-11 September 2021).

Lesya has committed a crime of passion which brings her a seven-year sentence in one of Odessa’s women’s correctional facilities. She has just given birth to her first child, and now she is entering a world populated only by women. If not for the colour of the uniform, it would sometimes be hard to tell who is who.

Ivan Ostrochovský and Peter Kerekes penned the script and Maryna Klimova, Iryna Kiryazeva and Lyubov Vasylyna play the main characters.

The film is produced by Ivan Ostrochovský through Slovakia’s Punkchart films in coproduction with the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm from the Czech Republic, Ukraine’s Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film from Slovakia and Hypermarket Film from the Czech Republic.

The project has been supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages and the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture.