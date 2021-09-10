Sahraa Karimi and Wanda Adamik Hrycova Develop Film about Escape from Kabul

BRATISLAVA: The Afghan director Sahraa Karimi has decided to film the story of her escape from the Talibans. The film will be produced by Sahra's classmate, the Slovak producer Wanda Adamík Hrycová, who has become a big part of this story by helping her geting out of Afghanistan.

"When Sahra and I talked about what she experienced during the escape, we thought it would be a pity not to capture such a dramatic story, and we decided to turn this experience into a film. This idea has aroused the interest of various parties, both sellers and coproducers, so I think it has good potential,“ Wanda Adamík Hrycová told FNE. She will produce through her company Wandal Production.

The director is currently working on the story and treatment. "Sahraa is trying to write down and process all the events while they are still fresh in her memory. Once we have the story in writing, we will invite a screenwriter to join the team and help with finding a form of the narration. Since this is a very current story, we certainly wouldn't like to wait too long with the production, but first of all we need to have a well-written script", Wanda Adamík Hrycová also said.

Sahraa Karimi studied directing at the Slovak Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Bratislava. In 2012, she returned to Afghanistan, where she became the first president of the Afghan Film Organisation. She had to leave her country for the second time under dramatic circumstances after the occupation of Kabul by the Talibans on 15 August 2021.