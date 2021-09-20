FESTIVALS: Dear Comrades! Wins Cinematik Piešťany IFF 2021

PIEŠŤANY: The historical drama Dear Comrades! / Dorogie tovarishchi directed by Andrey Konchalovskiy received the Meeting Point Europe Award in the main competition of the 16th IFF Cinematik Piešťany . The festival took place in the spa city of Piešťany from 14 to 19 September 2021.

The Cinematik.doc award went to At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou by the Czech director Miro Remo.

Hungarian director and screenwriter Ildikó Enyedi was awarded with the Respect Prize for her contribution to cinema.

The festival screened almost 100 films during six days, and many of them were Slovak premieres, and it ended with the Slovak premiere of The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Turkey) directed by Kaouther Ben Hania.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:

Dear Comrades! / Dorogie tovarishchi (Russia)

Directed by Andrey Konchalovskiy

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:

At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miro Remo

Mayor of Piešťany Award:

On Your Marks / Na značky! (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mária Pinčíková

Audience Award:

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Respect Prize:

Ildikó Enyedi