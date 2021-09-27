Martin Šulík Wins Top Prize at Slovak IGRIC Awards for The Man with Hare Ears

Miroslav Krobot in The Man With Hare Ears by Martin-Šulík

BRATISLAVA: Martin Šulík was awarded the main IGRIC prize for directing The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami at the ceremony of the 32nd edition of the annual national film prizes, which took place at the House of Culture Mirror Grove in Bratislava on 26 September 2021.

The IGRIC award for a documentary went to cinematographer Richard Krivda for Wise fool / Múdry blázon. A special award for lifetime achievements was given to the renowned director Dušan Hanák.

IGRIC, which is organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund, is the oldest film prize in Slovakia and one of the two important national film awards ceremonies in Slovakia, alongside the Sun in a Net Awards.

WINNERS:

IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film in Cinemas:

Martin Šulík for directing The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha

Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Special Prize for Creativity:

Peter Bebjak for directing The Report / Správa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Produced by D.N.A. Production

Coproduced by Evolution Films, Ostlich Filmproduktion, RTVS and the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung

IGRIC Award for Television Drama:

Juraj Štepka for directing short TV film Silence / Mlčanie

Special Prize for Creativity:

Tomáš Juríček for the cinematography in O liečivej vode / The World of Water (Slovakia)

Produced by RTVS, TRIGON PRODUCTION, the Czech Television

Supported by RTVS, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Television

IGRIC Award for a Film or Television Documentary:

Richard Krivda for story and cinematography in Wise Fool / Múdry blázon

Special Prize for Creativity:

Viera Čákanyová for the documentary White on White / Biela na bielej

IGRIC Award for Animation:

Andrea Pátková, Veronika Valentová for animation in the music video Problémy s problémami

Special Prize for Creativity:

Veronika Kocourková for Cate Strophe and the Secret of Snowflakes / Kata Strofová a tajomstvo snehových vločiek (Slovakia)

IGRIC for Actress in a Feature or Television Film:

Zuzana Kanócz for O liečivej vode

Special Prize for Creativity:

Alexandra Borbély for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami

Jana Kvantiková for TV series Slovania

IGRIC for an Actor in a Feature or Television Film:

Juraj Loj for Slovania

Special Prize for Creativity:

Csongor Kassai for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Bohdan Sláma

Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Film Foundation

Tomáš Maštalír for Slovania

Other Film and Television Awards:

Special Prize for Creativity:

Ivan Ostrochovský for Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania,Czech Republic, Ireland)

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, Romanian Public Television

Award of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35

Feature or Television Film:

Alica Bednáriková for directing Nuda

Documentary Film:

Dorota Vlnová for Ferdinand Milučký (TV documentary Ikony)

Animation:

Lukáš Ďurica and Juraj Mäsiar for On The Hill

Special Mention for Producing:

Rastislav Šesták

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dušan Hanák