FESTIVALS: Slovak Queer Film Festival 2021 in Bratislava

BRATISLAVA: The 15th edition of the Slovak Queer Film Festival is screening 52 films from 24 countries at the Kino Lumiѐre in Bratislava until 11 October 2021.

The films are divided into various sections: Contemporary Queer Film, Classics, Hot Czech-Slovakia, Hot Shorts and FFi for Children.

The Czech film The Law of Love / Zákon lásky by Barbora Chalupová, produced by Silk Films and the Czech Television, and supported by the Czech Film Fund, will have its Slovak premiere at the festival.

Other highlights are LGBT-themed films that premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, including Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet's Anaïs in Love / Les Amours d'Anaïs and Sebastian Meis's The Great Freedom / Groβe Freiheit, as well as Michael Seligman's P.S. Burn This Letter Please.

In addition to screenings, the festival is organising several accompanying events, such as discussions with LGBT parents or presentation of the first official sports club at the Slovak LGBTI.

The Slovak Queer Film Festival is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Bratislava City Foundation and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.